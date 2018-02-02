Press release from Mountain Sports Festival:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Now in its eighteenth year, Asheville’s Mountain Sports Festival will be held May 25-27, 2018 in and around Asheville with Carrier Park as the epicenter. A long-standing staple of Memorial Day Weekend, the Mountain Sports Festival attracts thousands from far and wide to celebrate community, sports, music and local businesses while showcasing the unique mountain terrain and culture of Asheville and its surroundings.

“I’m really excited about our new registration site!” stated Tim Grotenhuis, the Executive Director of the festival, “We are hoping to make registration and t-shirt selection extremely easy. So easy that participation will increase, across the board, for all of our events. Many people have told me that they’ve had trouble in the past trying to figure out how to do a Mountain Sports Festival event. This should solve that problem!”

In addition to popular, returning events like Cyclocross, WNC Disc Golf, Collier Lilly ride, Bellyak Race for a Cause and Downriver Dash, festival organizers have created the following new, exciting events for athletes of all levels:

*The Festival Frenzy 5k will take runners in and around the Carrier Park festival grounds on Saturday evening.

*The Mountain Sports Festival Beer Mile is just that–an official beer mile for participants 21 and over.

*Dirty Asphalt Urban Assault is a 30-mile mountain bike race showcasing some of the city’s top urban trails and city roads.

*Sunday morning brings the Beer City 20k race and relay. Run the 20k solo or form a team of two or four to crush the relay.

Many of the events come with a commemorative MSF bib and complimentary beer ticket for participants 21 and over to use at the festival!

With the Asheville Adventure Center heading up the Kids’ Village, there will be activities for every age and ability.

Registration for 2018 Mountain Sports Festival events is now open and available at http://bit.ly/mountainsportsfestival .

If you are you interested in supporting our mission by being a sponsor, vendor, volunteer or event participant, check out our website at https://mountainsportsfestival.com/ . You can also contact Events Coordinator Leslie Grotenhuis ( Leslie@kickitevents.com ) or Festival Director Tim Grotenhuis (director@mountainsportsfestival.com).

About Mountain Sports Festival

Organized by community-minded volunteers, the Mountain Sports Festival promotes and celebrates mountain sports, wellness and community by providing opportunities for all ages and abilities to participate.

The Mountain Sports Festival charitable fund assists youth in gaining access to sports such as running, biking, skiing, paddling and climbing. The fund supports the Mountain Sports Festival partnership with Streets to Peaks–a Maybin Mission program powered by Camp Grier. This program provides enriching outdoor experiences to youth with limited access to wilderness adventures. Through exciting challenges like rock climbing and whitewater paddling, program youth learn to overcome obstacles, set long term goals and imagine a future with endless possibilities.

The fund also offers an annual Sponsor a Youth Athlete Grant awarded to a local youth athlete in need of financial support related to their sport and the annual Golden Backpacker Award for an individual who has advanced the outdoor industry in our region.