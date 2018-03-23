Press release from Folkmoot USA:

Dancers of all abilities ages 10-17 who are inspired by dance and live music can learn international folk dance moves with cultural ambassadors in Waynesville to perform at the Folkmoot Festival. Learn basic concepts and movements, gain an appreciation of the similarities and differences between cultures and hear the timeless, captivating stories behind the dances of each international group.

The day includes “make-and-take” cultural crafts and culminates in a short performance with the groups and community participants. Families and youth groups are encouraged to register. Snacks, lunch and drinks will be provided. Discounts are available to groups of four or more if registered together. Tickets for this event are $30 per camper and will include lunch, snacks and supplies.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Burson at elizabeth@folkmoot.org. Register at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997.

Schedule: Camp Folkmoot – “Hands Around the World”

Friday, July 20 – Folkmoot Friendship Center at Sam Love Queen Auditorium

8:30 am – 9:00 am – Check In Folkmoot Auditorium

9:00 am – Welcome & Introductions

9:15 am – Hands Around the World Icebreaker Activity

9:45 am – International Folkmoot Dance Lessons Begin

11:30 am -12:30 pm Lunch in the Folkmoot Cafeteria

12:30 pm – Group Pictures & Final Practice for Group Performances

1:00 pm – Group Performances

1:30 pm Hands Around the World-Craft + Appalachian Traditional Square Dance Lesson with the Honorable Joe Sam Queen, grandson of Appalachian folk dance

3:00pm – Closing Circassian Circle

Parents and community invited to attend Final Group Performance at 12:45

Folkmoot, a word meaning “meeting of the people,” provides communities all over Western North Carolina the opportunity to build a deeper sense of connection, mutual respect and shared purpose by experiencing other cultures. Dancers from nine nations around the globe will perform at 35th edition of Folkmoot Festival, July 19-29 in the Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. Click for information on visiting countries.

For lodging, please contact: VisitNCSmokies.com