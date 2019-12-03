Press release from the Office of Rep. Jake Johnson

On December 2nd, the opening day of filing, Representative Jake Johnson filed for NC House District 113. Johnson will be running as the incumbent Republican Representative for the district. He was appointed earlier this year by the executive committees from all three county GOP parties. Prior to his time in Raleigh he spent 3 years as a county commissioner. He currently sits on the following committees in the General Assembly:

-Finance

-Education (K-12)

-Regulatory Reform

-Veterans Affairs

-Wildlife Commission.

“It is my honor to represent Polk, southern Henderson, and Transylvania counties in the North Carolina General Assembly. Today I ask you for another 2 years as your voice in Raleigh. I am a conservative who will continue advocating for lower taxes and policies that will allow small businesses to succeed in our district. I will continue to stand up for your 2nd amendment rights that are promised to you by the constitution. And as a Christian, I will always fight for the lives of the unborn and the born, because life is a gift from God that should always be protected.

In the next 2 years, I want to see our state make major improvements to our education system and put a focus on workforce development. I want to see our state build on the economic growth we are experiencing as a result of responsible fiscal policy. Finally, I want to see North Carolina become the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.

I ask for your support in 2020. To learn more about our campaign or to get involved, please visit our website www.jakefornc.com. Let’s build a future that works for North Carolina. Thank you and God Bless.” -Rep. Jake Johnson