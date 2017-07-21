Press release:
Guitarist Tom Johanson performs at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center with Art opening July 29th
Tom Johanson will open his art exhibition titled “Repurposed Found and Pirated Altered Art at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center, 2160 Hwy 70, Swannanoa, NC and performing original music influenced by folk flamenco jazz and psychedelic surf rock from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday July 29th.
The Opening reception starting at 6pm will be followed by musical performance by the artist from 7pm to 9pm. The art exhibition will be on view at the Flood Gallery until September 16th.
Tom Johanson has been playing guitar in bands and solo for 50 years. He began his career in the early 60s playing with Jimi Hendrix, Paul Butterfield, Jose Feliciano, Richie Havens, and many other inhabitants of the East Village in NYC. His band, The Fugitives, was the first rock band signed to Columbia Records, and has several hits on the charts in NY in the 1960s. Now Tom plays with the Feel Good Band with changing members.
This event is free and open to the public. Call 828-273-3332 for additional information.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.