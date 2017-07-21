Press release:

Guitarist Tom Johanson performs at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center with Art opening July 29th

Tom Johanson will open his art exhibition titled “Repurposed Found and Pirated Altered Art at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center, 2160 Hwy 70, Swannanoa, NC and performing original music influenced by folk flamenco jazz and psychedelic surf rock from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday July 29th.

The Opening reception starting at 6pm will be followed by musical performance by the artist from 7pm to 9pm. The art exhibition will be on view at the Flood Gallery until September 16th.

Tom Johanson has been playing guitar in bands and solo for 50 years. He began his career in the early 60s playing with Jimi Hendrix, Paul Butterfield, Jose Feliciano, Richie Havens, and many other inhabitants of the East Village in NYC. His band, The Fugitives, was the first rock band signed to Columbia Records, and has several hits on the charts in NY in the 1960s. Now Tom plays with the Feel Good Band with changing members.

This event is free and open to the public. Call 828-273-3332 for additional information.