Press Release from Beverly-Hanks and Associates Realtors:

Asheville, NC – July 25, 2017 – Construction progress is in full swing at the 45 Asheland project site. With a crane in place and foundation work nearing completion, the structure will begin taking shape at a rapid pace. “We anticipate that this progress will create even more excitement and a sense of urgency in buyers,” says William Coin, Beverly-Hanks broker. “Only a few units in the building remain unsold.”

In keeping with Asheville buyers’ expectations, the developers and architects are incorporating energy efficient components and other LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) criteria for the construction of 45 Asheland. A couple of these components include high R-value insulation and STEELRITEⓇ construction, which utilizes environmentally-friendly sourced content.

At this time, the development is over 80% sold, leaving only a few upper-level residences for sale. Future residents can expect Kohler fixtures, Bosch stainless steel appliances, wood floors, operable windows, high ceilings, secure deeded parking, climate-control storage, “and some of the largest patios and balconies and best views in the downtown area,” says Al Sneeden, one of the developers from Asheland Avenue Group, LLC.

“The 45 Asheland project offers the buyer a multitude of high-quality finish options,” says Melanie Dover Goodson, Interior Designer at MHAworks. “These options are hand selected to create extraordinary interior spaces that are unlike any other upscale property in the area.”

Beverly-Hanks & Associates is the exclusive agency representing 45 Asheland. If you would like to learn more about the remaining condos, please visit 45Asheland.com or contact William Coin at william@beverly-hanks.com or Scott Mills at scottm@beverly-hanks.com.