As part of Buncombe County’s 2025 Strategic Plan, Permits & Inspections and Planning & Development are in the third phase of the electronic plan submittal and review rollout for building permitting. “We started this process more than a year ago,” said Permits & Inspections Director Bob Haynes. “We’ve heard from our commercial builders that the portal has helped to streamline the permitting process and we are excited to offer this service to our residential builders as well.” The first phase of this implementation began in January 2021, and as of Monday, March 21, 2022, the residential permitting submittal process is also moving to the online portal. See details for submittal below. Phase One (Complete) Planning & Development implemented a new permit case type called ‘Site Plan review’ (SPR) for all permit types (commercial and residential, etc.). Any development where there is new construction, or changes to the footprint of an existing structure now requires an SPR. The SPR permit must be approved prior to applying for your building permit.

All commercial building plans must be submitted to the Building Permit Department in an electronic format and will be reviewed using electronic plan review software. Phase Two (Complete) The requirement that SPR permits and commercial building plans be submitted through the Development & Permits Portal OR in person at 46 Valley St. Site Plan Permit applications will not be accepted through email to planninginfo@buncombecounty.org after April 1, 2021.

Please register for an account on the Buncombe County Development Permits and Licensing portal. Registration is required before submitting applications on our website. Phase Three The requirement that SPR permits be submitted through the Development & Permits Portal OR in person at 46 Valley St.

The requirement that residential building plans must be submitted through the Development & Permits Portal OR in person at 30 Valley St.

To upload your plans, please register for an account on the Buncombe County Development Permits and Licensing portal. Registration is required before uploading documents on our website.

Residential Site Plan Permit applications will not be accepted through email to planninginfo@buncombecounty.org after March 21, 2022. Find more information at buncombecounty.org/permits or call the main Permits line at (828) 250-5360. Permit applications are not accepted in person after 4 p.m.