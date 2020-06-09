Press release from City of Asheville:
JOINT RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF ASHEVILLE AND BUNCOMBE COUNTY TO REMOVE THE
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS LOCATED AT THE BUNCOMBE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND IN
PACK SQUARE PARK, AND TO ESTABLISH A JOINTLY APPOINTED TASK FORCE TO
RECOMMEND ACTION REGARDING THE REMOVAL OR REPURPOSING OF THE VANCE
MONUMENT
WHEREAS, Monuments to Confederate soldiers and military leaders, which were installed in
Asheville and many other communities in the South in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries by white
Southerners seeking to preserve the Confederacy, are widely perceived as offensive and painful public
reminders of the legacy of slavery and present realities of systemic racism in our country.
WHEREAS, A memorial monument honoring the 60th Regiment of North Carolina Confederate
soldiers currently stands in front of the Buncombe County Courthouse, sitting on county-owned land; and
WHEREAS, A memorial monument known as the “Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John
Connally Marker” is located in Pack Square Park, sitting on city-owned land; and
WHEREAS, Both of these monuments were paid for and erected by a private organization known
as the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and ownership of these monuments have never passed to
either the City or the County; and
WHEREAS, A memorial monument known as the “The Vance Monument” is also located in Pack
Square Park, the former site of the county courthouse which is the likely location where slaves were sold
and traded locally ; and
WHEREAS, African-American residents of the City of Asheville and Buncombe County have
issued a clear call to remove and/or repurpose these monuments as expeditiously as possible due to the
harm they pose, and to replace them with monuments that honor local African-American history and are
created by African-American artists; and
WHEREAS, The Confederacy was formed by its political leaders for the express purpose of
perpetuating and expanding slavery of African Americans; and
WHEREAS, the City of Asheville and Buncombe County recognize that the legacy of slavery,
institutional segregation and ongoing systemic racism directly harm public safety and public health; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 100-2.1(c), the City and County are authorized to
remove the two Confederate monuments from public property; and
WHEREAS, The City of Asheville and Buncombe County are committed to promoting racial
equity and justice, and desire to express this commitment through a joint resolution of their respective
governing boards; and
WHEREAS, The City of Asheville and Buncombe County desire to remove Confederate
monuments from the public spaces within the City of Asheville; and
WHEREAS, the City of Asheville and Buncombe County desire specifically to remove the
monument to Confederate soldiers from the grounds near the County Courthouse and the Robert E. Lee
monument from Pack Square Park; and
WHEREAS, The City of Asheville and Buncombe County desire to explore options for removing,
relocating, or making alterations to the Vance Monument; and
WHEREAS, It is the intent of the governing boards of the City of Asheville and Buncombe County
that these monuments be replaced or altered in such as manner as to honor the local history of African
Americans; and
WHEREAS, The City of Asheville and Buncombe County want to seek citizen input – and
particularly to hear from those most impacted by the monuments – regarding the future of the Vance
Monument by the establishment of a jointly appointed task force which will explore options including
removal, relocation, and alteration of the monument; and
WHEREAS, the City of Asheville and Buncombe County approve this resolution jointly at
separate meetings of their governing boards;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ASHEVILLE
AND THE BUNCOMBE COUNTY COMMISSION THAT:
Request is hereby made to the United Daughters of the Confederacy to immediately remove the
two Confederate monuments located at the Buncombe County Courthouse and Pack Square Park. If
said removal is not completed within 90 days from the date of full adoption of this resolution, then the City
of Asheville and Buncombe County shall take action to remove the monuments; and
A jointly appointed task force shall be established by the Asheville City Council and the
Buncombe County Commission, consisting of not more than 12 members whose appointments will be
made in equal numbers by the two governing boards. This task force shall, within three months of all
appointments being made, provide a report to the City Council and the County Commission with a
recommendation regarding the removal and/or repurposing of the Vance Monument. Once the report is
presented, the task force shall perform such other duties as requested by the governing bodies. When no
further action is requested, the task force shall dissolve. Upon passage of this resolution and until such
time as the monument is removed or repurposed, it shall be shrouded in order to reduce its impact on the
community and to reduce the risk of harm it presents in its current state.
