Press release from UNC Asheville:
Rhymes for Young Ghouls, an action drama that premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival and was awarded Best Canadian Feature film at that year’s Vancouver Film Festival, will screen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at UNC Asheville’s Humanities Lecture Hall. The film, the fourth and final one in the university’s 2017 Indigenous Film Festival, will be shown for free and the public is invited.
Set in a fictional Indian reserve in Canada, the film’s indigenous teenage protagonist plots revenge against the government agent who forces her into the reserve’s residential school. The film’s star, Kawennahere Devery Jacobs, was nominated for a Best Actress Award at the Canadian Screen Awards.
The Indigenous Film Festival is curated and hosted by UNC Asheville faculty members Trey Adcock, assistant professor of education and director of American Indian Outreach; Agya Boakye-Boaten, associate professor of Africana studies and director of Interdisciplinary, International and Africana Studies Programs; Juan G. Sánchez Martinez, assistant professor of Spanish; and Jeremias Zunguze, assistant professor of Africana and Lusophone studies.
For more information about the Indigenous Film Festival, contact Juan G. Sánchez Martinez at jsanche1@unca.edu or 828.251.6277.
