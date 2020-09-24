Press release from the City of Asheville:
Asheville Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the completion of another bond project that enriches the quality of life in our community. Construction is complete on a new community picnic shelter and restroom facility at Richmond Hill Park, 280 Richmond Hill Drive.
Key features of this project include a covered picnic shelter, winterized restrooms, an updated water fountain with bottle fillers and a pet dish, a new disc golf tee box at hole one, an expanded green space, and new walkways connecting park features.
In response to COVID-19, the restrooms and water fountain remain closed at this time. Temporary portable restrooms will remain onsite at the park until further notice.
Located in northwest Asheville, Richmond Hill Park features several miles of multi-use hiking and biking trails in addition to an 18-hole disc golf course. This project was funded by the 2016 voter-approved General Obligation Bond designated for Parks & Recreation improvement projects, with an allocated budget of $520,000.
For more information about improvements at Richmond Hill Park, visit the project page or call Asheville Parks & Recreation at 828-259-5800.
The City’s bond parks projects are on schedule and on budget. Keep up with progress by visiting Capital Project’s Bond Project Dashboard at this link: https://dashboards. ashevillenc.gov/capital_ projects
