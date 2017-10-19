From the Center For Cultural Preservation:
Center Features Roots Musician Amythyst Kiah in November
(HENDERSONVILLE, NC, October 19, 2017) – The Center for Cultural Preservation, WNC’s cultural history and documentary film center, continues its 2017-18 “Keeping the Fires Burning” series with up-and-coming Johnson City roots musician, Amythyst Kiah. Kiah’s commanding stage presence is only matched by her raw and powerful vocals—a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past. She wowed audiences with her cameo performance at the Center’s world premiere of its new film on Appalachian music history in June and the Center is proud to have her back.
Amythyst is an expert performer with banjo and acoustic guitar and she has an incredible grasp on the history of Appalachian African-American roots music. Her eclectic influences span decades, drawing heavily on old time music (Mississippi Sheiks, Son House, Jimmie Rodgers, Olla Belle Reed, Carter Family), inspired by strong R&B and country music vocalists from the ’50s-’70s (Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Mahalia Jackson, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn) and influenced by contemporary artists with powerful vocal integrity (Adele, Florence and the Machine, Megan Jean and the KFB, Janelle Monae).
An evening with Amythyst Kiah is scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and advanced reservations are strongly recommended by registering online at www.saveculture.org or calling the Center at (828) 692-8062.
Future Programs in this series include:
- Cherokee Music and Dance History presented by Museum of the Cherokee Director Bo Taylor on Thursday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at BRCC’s Thomas Auditorium.
- On Thursday, January 25 at BRCC’s Thomas Auditorium, Grammy Award winner and co-founder of Carolina Chocolate Drops Dom Flemons, a leading multi-instrumental performer of Southern Appalachian roots music.
Much more to come!
The Center for Cultural Preservation is a cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to working for mountain heritage continuity through oral history, documentary film, education and public programs. For more information about the Center contact them at (828) 692-8062 or www.saveculture.org
