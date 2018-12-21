Press release from River Arts District Artists:
On the Second Saturday of each month, the River Arts District will be holding gallery walks with live demonstrations, live music, wine tastings / spreads of food, and more! Meander the mile-long district and discover all there is that the “RAD” has to offer. There are more than 200 artists in the 23 buildings throughout the district. Most of them will be on hand to describe or show you their techniques as well as share with you what inspires them.
Best time to swing over to your favorite studio, 11 am – 5pm. Most studios and galleries open 10 am – 6 pm. Special late night events listed.
Saturday, February 12th, 2019
Second Saturday Events:
Curve Studios and Garden
9 Riverside Dr.
10 – 5 pm
Stop in to Curve Studios, home to twelve working artists as they celebrate February Second Saturday with a Valentine’s Day focus from our five jewelers: Pamela White, Mary Timmer, Alice Scott, Amber Mahler, and Olivia de Soria. The Silver River Center for Chair Caning will host a Chair Nerd workshop on February 2nd demonstrating and hands-on weaving practice in Rush Seat Weaving (Graduates get $25 off day-long chair caning classes. Cost is $50. Call to sign up at 828-707-4553 or visit silverriverchairs.com/product/introductory-workshops/). This February we’re highlighting jeweler Alice Scott. Alice has beautiful new necklaces featuring white and blue sapphires with lacy silver details called “star cluster pendants” they are perfect for adding a vintage inspired sparkle to your day. Alice will be demonstrating how to do a star setting at noon in the 12 Riverside Dr. studio.
362 Depot St. Studios
362 Depot St.
2- 5 pm
Cindy will be demonstrating her Dimensional Landscape Painting technique: “Art Des Couches De Bois”. Also see the latest one-of-a-kind chairs by Chair Artist – Jenny Ellis, as well as Lamp Artist – Pamella O’Conner, watercolorist – Karen Noelle, and oil artists – Jeff Pittman and Rich Nelson. Wine and Chocolates will be served!
Wedge Studios
111-129 Roberts St
11-4pm
Come warm up with hot cider, cookies and a new series of painting by Cindy Walton… Warming of the Soul.
Pink Dog Creative
344 Depot St., Suite 101
12pm-3pm
Puppy Love: Adoption Event, Fundraiser and Exhibit to Benefit Brother Wolf Animal Rescue
Come meet your new furever friend at Pink Dog Creative’s “Puppy Love” event. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will bring several orphaned dogs who are in need of a new home. Hang out with the dogs, peruse the art and meet the artists. The “Puppy Love” art exhibit will be on view, which will contain pet-themed artwork, along with sips and snacks. Pink Dog Creative Artists will be donating a portion of all sales from the day to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. Be sure to swing by Vivian restaurant (348 Depot Street) after the event for their $8 Puppy Love drink special.
Trackside Studios
375 Depot St
2-5 pm
Artist Reception for Donny Luke, landscape watercolorist. Sips & Snacks.
Eco Depot Marketplace
408 Depot St
1- 5 pm
Another month of “A Trove of Trinkets and Treasures”. Paige Houghton started a 12 month artistic challenge to create 12 wonderful things in different medium for 12 months! They will be smaller…what you’d call trinkets and treasures! Come watch her create!
Mark Bettis Studios
123 Roberts St.
10 – 5pm
Guest Artist, Demos and more!
Odyssey Ceramic Art Studio
238 Clingman Ave
11-5 pm
Vivian Saich will be demoing her functional and decorative porcelain works!
