Press release from the city of Asheville Strategic Development Office:

RADTIP on the ground: construction schedule

Mark your calendars. You are invited to meet with city staff and contractors on March 16 from 8:30-10 a.m. at 14 Riverside Drive. During this meeting you can ask any questions about the updated construction schedule or any other riverfront-related questions.

Over the next few weeks you will see city-contractor crews:

Working on Jean Webb parking area. This will be closed until completed, estimated in May.

Working on parking lot under the I-240 bridge

Working on Culvert behind 14 Riverside Drive

Sewer and water utility work will begin March 1. You can expect intermittent flagging operations and lane closures through the work zone from the railroad trestle to the intersection with Lyman Street.

Road work on the northern section of RADTIP is also ongoing for 2018. We anticipate work under the railroad trestle bridge to begin in March. This means one lane will be closed with a temporary traffic signal directing traffic through the open lane. Traffic impacts are expected to last at least six weeks, and the impact will be 24/7.

This will be followed by additional flagging and lane closures throughout the project area; roadwork will begin this spring and continue through 2018.

Construction schedule, long-term plan

For 2018, the project will focus on completing the French Broad River East Greenway northern section from the old 12 Bones site to just north of the railroad trestle bridge. We anticipate opening the northern section of greenway in fall of 2018, including the two parking lots under the I-240 bridge.

Construction of road work on Riverside Drive from Haywood/Craven Street to the old 12 Bones site is scheduled to start in May 2018.

Construction of road work on Lyman Street is scheduled to start in June 2018.

Construction on the 5 Points roundabout is scheduled for 2019.

Construction of the southern section of French Broad River West Greenway is scheduled for March 2020.

Please note these schedules are subject to change to get the work done. We will do our best to notify you of changes in advance whenever possible.

Private development in the RAD

The city is working with private developers to coordinate construction in this area. So far, we are working with the Stoneyard Apartments, RADLofts and projects within The Foundry. If you are planning to develop or construct anything in this area, please contact the city to coordinate efforts so as to minimize cost and impact where possible. Contact Dustin Clemens at 828-232-4580 or dclemens@ashevillenc.gov.

Parking and access, River Arts District

Public parking is available at:

14 Riverside Drive (unless closed for a private event)

French Broad River West Greenway Trailhead (Craven and Emma) on the west side of the river

The Jean Webb parking lot is scheduled to open in May.

Parking under the I-240 bridge is scheduled to open in the fall.

14 Riverside Drive

Check out the website for more information on the 14 Riverside Drive Arts and Culture Center.

This building will be leased for short-term arts and culture based uses from May until the end of October. Public restrooms will remain open from dawn until dusk.

Check out any of the following public activities:

Affordable housing

Until March 26, you can take a city-sponsored survey from the creators of ArtSpace at www.keepavlcreative.com. This information will be used to inform how folks in the artist community would like to see affordable space for life and work.

The city is also working with a consultant to perform due diligence on three high-impact sites, including 91 Riverside Drive. Check out the city’s site for more information.

Small-business support

Have one and need help? Want to start or expand your business? Check out the city’s resource partners for support or let us know if you need a resource you don’t see here.

The RAD has dedicated business tool kit resources via a 25k fund. This partnership between the city, RADA and RADBA is dedicated to keeping businesses along the river vibrant during RADTIP construction. Reach out to your membership organization for more details.

More information

For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river. If you have specific questions about how these project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Strategic Develoment Office at 828-232-4502.