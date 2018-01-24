RiverLink’s 11th Annual Art and Poetry Contest is Underway

Asheville, NC — RiverLink is excited to announce the 11th annual Voices of the River Art and Poetry Contest! Voices of the River provides an opportunity for pre-K to 12th grade students within the French Broad River Watershed to express their creativity and engage with their watershed outside of the science classroom. Students may submit stories, poetry, 2D or 3D art to RiverLink by March 19. All participants are invited to Earth Day Kids’ Fest at Salvage Station, where winners for each category will be announced on April 21.

This year’s theme is “What do you value about your watershed?” Teachers and parents are invited to encourage students to reflect on their experiences in or around the French Broad River and create a work of art that showcases what they value about those experiences.

Submission forms and contest guidelines can be found on RiverLink’s website . Submissions are judged by local artists, community volunteers and RiverLink Staff. Prizes are awarded by age group and submission category. Artwork will be displayed at local business around the watershed in May.