From RiverLink:
Hell or High Water: Flooding Past, Present and Preparedness Salon
Join us as James Fox of NEMAC discusses historical floods of the French Broad River and what climate change may mean for future flooding. We will also discuss what our regional government is doing to prepare for the next big flood and simple things residents can do at home. Come learn from one of the most respected flood experts in the area!
Fox is the Director for UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC). He serves as the team leader and principal investigator for the USDA Forest Service’s Eastern Forest Environmental Threat Assessment Center (EFETAC), NOAA’s Climate Program Office and National Centers for Environmental Information, and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies. Jim is also a member of the City of Asheville’s Flood Damage Reduction Task Force.
Fox’s presentation takes place Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. At The RiverLink Office at 170 Lyman St., Asheville.
To register for the event, and for additional information, visit http://avl.mx/3vb.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.