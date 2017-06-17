Hell or High Water: Flooding Past, Present and Preparedness Salon

Join us as James Fox of NEMAC discusses historical floods of the French Broad River and what climate change may mean for future flooding. We will also discuss what our regional government is doing to prepare for the next big flood and simple things residents can do at home. Come learn from one of the most respected flood experts in the area!

Fox is the Director for UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC). He serves as the team leader and principal investigator for the USDA Forest Service’s Eastern Forest Environmental Threat Assessment Center (EFETAC), NOAA’s Climate Program Office and National Centers for Environmental Information, and the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies. Jim is also a member of the City of Asheville’s Flood Damage Reduction Task Force.

Fox’s presentation takes place Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. At The RiverLink Office at 170 Lyman St., Asheville.

To register for the event, and for additional information, visit http://avl.mx/3vb.