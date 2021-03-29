Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:

A road construction project increasing commercial access to the Mars Hill area is starting this week.

Crews from NHM Constructors of Asheville are building a nearly half-mile frontage road connecting Crossroads Parkway and Calvin Edney Road that will link access to Interstate 26 exits 9 and 11, east of the interstate in Madison County.

Crews will grade the area, install drainage, and construct one retaining wall before final phases of constructing the road. Work should be substantially complete by May 21, 2022 on this $2.4 million project.

The project is expected to attract new business and improve access to the interstate for existing companies. The project is part of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) local access road program.

The ARC is a regional economic development agency comprised of the governors of 13 Appalachian states, and a federal government representative. Its purpose is to boost the area’s economy through investment in transportation, infrastructure, education, health and cultural initiatives and projects.

Transportation officials expect minimal disruption to traffic in the area. But drivers should be aware of construction equipment and obey all posted signs.

