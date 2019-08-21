Press release from the City of Hendersonville:
During the months of August, September, and October the City of Hendersonville will be doing maintenance on several different streets within the City. The extent of the maintenance will vary depending on the situation. Some streets may simply be given a new layer of asphalt overlaying the existing surface, while other streets may be milled down before a layer of new asphalt is applied.
Construction should begin this week with the majority of the work to be completed by early October. However, a portion of the overall project will not be completed until late fall or early spring. The paving contractor will be Tarheel Paving of Hendersonville and they will communicate with businesses and residents with a more specific schedule as it pertains to their street. The lists of streets being affected are as follows:
Streets to be resurfaced:
- 5th Ave from King St to Harris St
- Harris St from Hwy 64 to 4th Ave
- 6th Ave from Williams to dead end
- 4th Ave from Main to Pine
- Walnut Tree from 5th Ave to cul-de-sac dead end
- Grove St from 6th Ave to 4th Ave
- Grove St from 1st Ave to Allen St
- Allen St from Grove St to end maintenance
- 1st Ave from Grove to RR crossing
- Grove St from 7th Ave to Bearcat Blvd
- Bearcat from N Main to Locust
- 8th Ave from Locust St to Maple St
- Maple St from 8th Ave to Laurel St
- Lynn St from Locust St to Maple St
- 9th Ave from Locust St to Maple St
- Highland Ave from 9th Ave to Laurel St
- Laurel St from Highland Ave to Locust St
- Algeria from Highland Ave to Locust St
Note: Additional streets may be added if funds are available.
For questions about this project, please call Public Works at (828) 697-3084.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.