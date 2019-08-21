Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

During the months of August, September, and October the City of Hendersonville will be doing maintenance on several different streets within the City. The extent of the maintenance will vary depending on the situation. Some streets may simply be given a new layer of asphalt overlaying the existing surface, while other streets may be milled down before a layer of new asphalt is applied.

Construction should begin this week with the majority of the work to be completed by early October. However, a portion of the overall project will not be completed until late fall or early spring. The paving contractor will be Tarheel Paving of Hendersonville and they will communicate with businesses and residents with a more specific schedule as it pertains to their street. The lists of streets being affected are as follows:

Streets to be resurfaced:

5th Ave from King St to Harris St

Harris St from Hwy 64 to 4th Ave

6th Ave from Williams to dead end

4th Ave from Main to Pine

Walnut Tree from 5th Ave to cul-de-sac dead end

Grove St from 6th Ave to 4th Ave

Grove St from 1st Ave to Allen St

Allen St from Grove St to end maintenance

1st Ave from Grove to RR crossing

Grove St from 7th Ave to Bearcat Blvd

Bearcat from N Main to Locust

8th Ave from Locust St to Maple St

Maple St from 8th Ave to Laurel St

Lynn St from Locust St to Maple St

9th Ave from Locust St to Maple St

Highland Ave from 9th Ave to Laurel St

Laurel St from Highland Ave to Locust St

Algeria from Highland Ave to Locust St

Note: Additional streets may be added if funds are available.

For questions about this project, please call Public Works at (828) 697-3084.