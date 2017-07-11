Press release:
Robert Jason Owens Indicted for Murder of Zebb Quinn
Asheville, NC (July 10, 2017): Today a Buncombe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Robert Jason Owens with First Degree Murder for the death of Zebb Wayne Quinn on January 2, 2000. This indictment is the result of years of investigative work and persistence by detectives of the Asheville Police Department, as well as ongoing partnerships with members of the Quinn family and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.
Robert Jason Owens is currently in custody and serving an active prison sentence for the murders of Cristie and Joseph Codd.
Detectives are continuing to work on this investigation and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.