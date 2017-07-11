Press release:

Robert Jason Owens Indicted for Murder of Zebb Quinn

Asheville, NC (July 10, 2017): Today a Buncombe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Robert Jason Owens with First Degree Murder for the death of Zebb Wayne Quinn on January 2, 2000. This indictment is the result of years of investigative work and persistence by detectives of the Asheville Police Department, as well as ongoing partnerships with members of the Quinn family and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Jason Owens is currently in custody and serving an active prison sentence for the murders of Cristie and Joseph Codd.

Detectives are continuing to work on this investigation and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.