Music on Main Street

July 21, 2017

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street

Hendersonville, NC

Admission is free

Rock and Roll Reunion and Classic Car Cruise-In

The Music on Main Street concert series on Friday, July 21, features the group Rock and Roll Reunion. Rock are Roll Reunion is a five-piece band playing classic rock, beach and blues hits based out of Spartandburg, SC. The band includes WSPA-TV’s news anchor Tom Crabtree, Tim Walker, Sonny Stokes, Andre` Kerr and Fred Miller. They play such favorites as “Soul Man”, “My Girl”, “Drive My Car”, “Stand By Me”, “Louie Louie”, “Spooky”, “Boogie Shoes”, and “Proud Mary”.

The Classic Car Cruise-In will be showcasing a variety of vintage and antique automobiles. The car owners have a love of automobiles and strive to preserve history through the restoration of these classic cars. The car show is located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic. For more information about the car shows call (828) 702-0448.

Bring a chair and sit back, relax and enjoy the music from 7-9 p.m. Seating area opens after 5:30 p.m.; early admission is strictly prohibited. Hendersonville city ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. Alcoholic beverages, backpacks and coolers are prohibited. Admission is free.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be postponed until 8 p.m.; if the weather does not improve by 8pm the performance will be cancelled.

For additional information or a complete concert schedule call the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or go online to visithendersonville.org .

The Music on Main Street concert series is an event of the Henderson County TDA.

Entertainment Sponsored by Baabal’s Ice Cream & Family Grill.

Concert Series Sponsors: Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Asheville Savings Bank, Preferred Realty, & Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.