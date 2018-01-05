Press release from Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro:

Believing that an informed and engaged citizenry is critical to understanding our community, the Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro presents a series of discussions entitled “Metro Talks” throughout the year.

The first talk will be “Asheville City Council and Your Neighborhood” on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 pm, in the conference room in the Grove Arcade’s basement.

Join newly elected Asheville City Council member Vijay Kapoor for a discussion on issues affecting Asheville and the region. He will give an update on matters that City Council is considering and is happy to answer your questions about these issues or the recently concluded election.

Vijay Kapoor was elected to Asheville City Council in 2017. He grew up in Asheville, moved away and moved his family back in 2014. Vijay owns a small business providing economic analysis to cities across the county. He has degrees in economics and public policy studies from the University of Chicago and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Vijay lives in South Asheville with his wife Anne, two small children and dog.

Upcoming talks in this series include:

-February 8: Bears and Bear Behavior in our Area – Adam Warwick, bear expert and Southern Blue Ridge Stewardship Manager for the Nature Conservancy

-March 8: To be determined

-April 12: Protecting the Places We Share; Earth Day in WNC – Bob Wagner of Mountain True

-May 10: Small Houses: Alternatives in WNC – Jeremy Stauffer, green builder and educator, owner of Nanostead

-June 14: Arts in Our Community – Stefanie Gerber Darr, Executive Director, Asheville Area Arts Council

All talks are free and open to the public and will take place the second Thursday of the month, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the conference room in the Grove Arcade basement. Light refreshments will be served.