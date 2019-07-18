Press release on behalf of Folkmoot Festival 2019:

Summertime in WNC is associated with many festivals and events where families and friends can gather to experience and appreciate all that our area has to offer. One such festival is rapidly approaching – Folkmoot Festival 2019.

This festival will run from July 18 through July 28 and feature dance troupes from the Bahamas, Colombia, Hungary, Romania, Egypt, The Cherokee Nation and the United States that will be performing traditional dances and sharing various aspects of their culture with communities throughout WNC. But there is much more!

Since 2015, Folkmoot has been evolving the festival into a year-round event providing for a more diverse collection of activities and a shift from a purely entertainment “audience” model to one that includes more opportunities for educational engagement and learning. As in the past, Folkmoot will continue to host festival favorites at concert halls and auditoriums across western North Carolina, but they will also offer more family activities that allow community participation for kids of all ages.

Opportunities for participation will include community members playing in the international band, dance lessons on Main Street, Camp Folkmoot for kids, “Cultural Conversations” panel discussions, community dinners at local churches, educational partnerships with Rotary International, Western Carolina University faculty and Haywood County Schools music programs, Folkmoot is building new opportunities for our communities and international guests to experience and celebrate other cultures.

ROTARY OF ASHEVILLE HOSTING Diana Wortham Theater Performance – Consistent with Folkmoot’s shifting emphasis, the format for the annual DWT event hosted by the Rotary Club of Asheville on Wednesday, July 24 will evolve as well. Performances by the visiting troupes will be preceded by a few opening remarks that frames the cultural importance of these types of events, the evening’s performances and how these performances impact our community’s appreciation and respect for other cultures.

Participation in a back stage tour and meet and greet with the troupe dancers can be arranged by contacting Amy McGuire almcguire@ashevillesymphony.org. Additionally, Rotary will have an outreach table set up in the DWT lobby to raise awareness about other Rotary projects and Rotary’s relationship with Folkmoot.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased here.

NEW THIS YEAR: Folkmoot is offering two new events: Mootenanny, Folkmoot’s outdoor “folkways” gathering, Hazelwood-style barbeque picnic July 21 that features nationally touring Americana musicians, Plott Hound, and heritage demonstrations, southern storytellers, crafts vendors and more….. and FolkMalt where the Folkmoot crew, the fine folks at BearWaters Brewing, and sponsors host an afternoon of craft beers and ciders, international food trucks and great music as Folkmoot celebrates its inaugural Folkmalt Fair in downtown Canton.

Held during Folkmoot’s 36th summer dance and music festival, this event will feature live music, international pavilions hosted by visiting groups from Colombia, Romania and Egypt and many vendors. July 26 Sorrells Street Park, Canton 3 pm to 9 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with Folkmalt.

Clearly this year’s series of events will provide families with the opportunity to participate in the rich collection of cross-cultural experiences Folkmoot has to offer, joining others in WNC on a unifying journey toward greater learning, understanding and appreciation of the differences and simlarities between cultures around the world!

