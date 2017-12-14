Press release from Safelight:

Safelight has received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Hendersonville Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board. This grant will be used to create a new crisis hotline for teenagers.

Safelight Executive Director Tanya Blackford accepted the check from Hendersonville ABC Board member Marcie Kane. Kane was enthusiastic about the donation. “Part of the mission of the ABC Board is to strive to support responsible alcohol consumption within the community it serves, with an emphasis on adolescent deterrents,” Kane says. “We hope this Teen Crisis Hotline will be a vehicle where alcohol or drug abuse can be identified and addressed by trained specialists, as it impacts a teen or a teen’s family.”

“We are very grateful for the support of the Hendersonville ABC Board and their belief in Safelight’s mission,” Blackford says. “Teens who experience or have trauma, in particular from physical or sexual abuse are more likely to engage in risky behaviors and are at greater risk for dating violence, substance misuse or suicide.”

The 24-hour hotline will not only receive phone calls but also texts. Blackford continues, “Being able to get help and have someone listen to you is incredibly important. This service will identify teens who may need ongoing help and be able to partner them with the appropriate resources. Partners such as Henderson County Public Schools and the School Based Health Centers operated by Blue Ridge Health will be crucial to ensuring that students have the ongoing care and support they need.”

Raising over $10 million since its inception in 1955, the Hendersonville ABC System gives back to the community in a variety of ways, including education and prevention of underage drinking.

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization responds to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse by offering free, confidential help for adults and children. By removing barriers to getting help, Safelight’s many programs heal lives and create a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.