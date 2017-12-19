Press release from Safelight:

Safelight has received a grant in the amount of $10,000 through the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Hendersonville Local Missions Grant Program. This grant will be used to purchase equipment for Safelight’s job training program and support stipends for interns in that program.

Jim Kane, FUMC member, presented the check to Safelight’s Job Training Program Director, Wendy McEntire and internship supervisors, Kat Nevel of Dandelion Eatery and Natalie Bowman of the Resale Store. “We are so grateful for this very generous grant to help further our job training program here at Safelight,” said McEntire. “In addition to our Dandelion and Resale Store internships, we have recently expanded our job training options with a new sewing internship called Sewing our World Together.”

Tanya Blackford, Executive Director of Safelight added, “The expanded job training program at Safelight addresses barriers our clients face in creating their own financial independence after leaving an abusive relationship or overcoming symptoms of trauma. It is difficult for survivors to gain financial stability and security unless they have access to child care, housing, transportation, jobs that pay a living wage, and financial budgeting plans. This level of support from FUMC allows us to grow this program benefitting not just the clients, but our community.”

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization provides free and confidential help to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Safelights programs and services remove barriers to quality help, creating a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.