SAFELIGHT INVITES YOU TO RIBBON CUTTING AND OPEN HOUSE

HENDERSONVILLE, NC – Safelight invites the community to a Ribbon Cutting with Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and an Open House to celebrate their 2017 capital campaign and shelter renovations. The event will be held at Safelight’s main campus at 133 Fifth Avenue West in downtown Hendersonville on Tuesday, January 23 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Executive Director Tanya Blackford is excited to show the community the improvements that have been made inside the 34-bed shelter. “Because of the generosity of our community and a very charitable grant from The Cannon Foundation, we were able to create more private spaces for our shelter residents.” Blackford continued, “Now, rather than having one room shared by up to 17 adults and children, families can room together and individuals typically have one roommate. Privacy and space for families to be together are essential in helping survivors heal and also give more opportunities for family bonding.”

Renovations were also made to client living rooms, kitchen, child care, lobby, and foyer. Administrative offices were relocated to allow space for client bedrooms.

Laresa Griffin, Director of Development at Safelight added, “This open house is to recognize and thank those who gave generously to the capital campaign we began one year ago. The Cannon Foundation kicked off our efforts with an incredible $50,000 grant, followed by many individuals, congregations, and companies who donated the rest of the funds needed to make this renovation possible,” said Griffin. “We want everyone to see how their gifts have been used to promote the healing and wellness of our shelter residents.”

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization provides free and confidential help to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Safelights programs and services remove barriers to quality help, creating a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.