Press release from Eblen Charities:

This Christmas Season marks our fourth year for our wonderful partnership with Barnes and Noble in Biltmore Park for their Annual Saint Nicholas Project Book Drive and have already collected more than 1,800 books for the Ingles Toy Store with still more than three weeks to collect.

The books are given to every child as a bonus gift to the families as they begin shopping this week. Last year, more than 2,500 books were collected and given to delighted parents.

“This is one of the most exciting and enjoyable part of the Saint Nicholas Project and the Ingles Toy Store. “says Bill Murdock, executive director of Eblen Charities.

“To see how happy the parents, who were are so fortunate to serve, as they look through the thousands of books we have received from Barnes & Noble to pick out just the right one for their son or daughter and many times finding their favorite book from their childhood to share with their children is one of the great pleasures we all have at the Ingles Toy Store.”

Please stop by Barnes and Noble at Biltmore Park and pick up a few books for the Eblen Saint Nicholas Project / Ingles Toy Store and thank everyone there for their kindness and hard work that brings so much joy to so many this Christmas. For more information on the Eblen Charities Saint Nicholas Project, the Ingles Toy Store, or the Barns & Noble Biltmore Park Book Drive, please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848 or at wmurdock@eblencharities.org.