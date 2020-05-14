Press release from the Saluda Downtown Foundation:

The Saluda Visitor Center will be open weekends starting Friday, May 22, and for Memorial Day. The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Memorial Day, and 1 to 5 pm Sundays.

The Visitor Center is opening to provide ADA-compliant restrooms for visitors to downtown Saluda. With so many businesses closed or operating with reduced hours, restroom options in Saluda are limited. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and visitor demand increases, the Visitor Center will expand its hours and days of operations and hold a grand opening for the community. For now, the Visitor Center will limit the number of people and time spent inside, require social distancing, and recommend visitors wear masks.

The Saluda Downtown Foundation board with the support of the Saluda Tourism Development Authority made the decision to open weekends starting Memorial Day weekend.

The Saluda Visitor Center is located at 20-1 West Main Street and is sponsored by the Saluda Downtown Foundation, Saluda Tourism Development Authority and the Saluda Business Association.

For more information, please call or email Lynn Casey at 828 772 1504 or caseysaluda@gmail.com.