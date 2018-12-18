Grey, creator of the famous “Vegan Thanksgiving” rap, to host Puppy Bowl festivities at Kanuga Conference & Retreat Center on Super Bowl Sunday

Hendersonville, NC (December 18, 2018): Get ready for a seriously awesome Super Bowl Sunday as social media superstar Grey the vegan rapper hosts Hendersonville’s Sanctuary Brewing Company’s 4th annual Puppy Bowl! The festivities, which benefit Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Sweet Bear Rescue Farm will take place at Kanuga Conference & Retreat Center on Sunday, February 3rd.

For those new to the canine competition, adoptable puppies play an incredibly cute game of rough-and-tumble football while onlookers (and potential adopters) drink craft beer and cheer them on! This year’s halftime show will feature a musical performance by Grey as well as adoptable senior dogs.

Sanctuary Brewing Company will be serving brews, locally-based plant meat makers No Evil Foods & Garlik Vegan Kitchen will be serving eats, and there’ll be a Pop-Up Pup Photo Booth on site by Indulge Images.

While in past years it was hosted at Sanctuary Brewing Company’s location in downtown Hendersonville, the epic annual event of adorableness has become so big that the staff is moving the event to the gymnasium at nearby Kanuga Conference & Retreat Center to accommodate all the fans!

With more than 150k Instagram followers and hundreds of thousands of views of his original viral rap video, Vegan Thanksgiving, Grey is a legitimate phenomenon. He’s so influential that he’s introducing mega-celebs to veganism. Recently, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith shared Grey’s Thanksgiving rap video with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

“We are beyond excited for the 2019 Puppy Bowl,” says Sanctuary Brewing Company Co-Owner Lisa McDonald. “Grey is an incredible host, the event is going to be the biggest it’s ever been – and we’re going to get so many puppies adopted! It’s literally our favorite day of the year.”

“We are thrilled to host Puppy Bowl 2019,” says Kanuga Conferences Inc. President, Michael Sullivan. “It’s a fun event that gives back to our community in such a wonderful way by benefitting two local organizations and we are excited to be a part of that.”

This year’s lineup includes Team Tuff and Team Gruff, and all players will be available for adoption from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. A $75 VIP option will get you field-side seats and a t-shirt! Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/PuppyBowl2019.

Proceeds from this year’s Puppy Bowl will benefit Sweet Bear Rescue Farm and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

More about the Hosts/Beneficiaries

Grey is one of the hottest emerging artists at the intersection between activism, urban style & hip hop. A growing Atlanta institution in his own right, Grey became one of the most talked about acts of 2016 after his Vegan Thanksgiving freestyle & music video took the internet by storm. A His superb, cerebral and soulful flow ensured that his message went global, earning him 110k new followers and nods from Russel Simmons, DL Hughley, Ellie Goulding, Unilad, Worldstar, and Baller Alert. Notching a total of 30+ million views, he was catapulted from local stardom to the global stage.

Sweet Bear Rescue Farm is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Sanctuary Brewing Company owners Lisa McDonald and Joe Dinan. The farm is home to nearly 40 animals with amazing stories including George the turkey; best friends Ollie the pot-bellied pig and goats Maggie and Shadow; and numerous other furry/feathered inhabitants.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, located in Asheville, NC, was founded in 2007 to provide the resources and life-saving programs to help build No-Kill communities. As a grassroots organization, Brother Wolf believes strongly in community engagement and making it easy to adopt, volunteer and become involved in its No-Kill mission. BWAR’s No-Kill Community Development Initiative is currently working with four chapters to implement life-saving programs and build their own No-Kill communities. Brother Wolf broke ground in 2017 at its Sanctuary location 25 minutes from Asheville. The Sanctuary will be a place for people and animals to heal, as well as focus on working towards the vision of Uncompromised Compassion for all animals.

Sanctuary Brewing Company, located in the heart of downtown Hendersonville, is known for its amazing craft beers and unabashed dedication to human and non-human advocacy. Each night, the brewery serves up a rotating list of award-winning handcrafted beers of all styles and imaginings. In addition, Sanctuary Brewing Company has raised thousands of dollars for charitable causes since its opening in 2015. They offer a monthly community day (Help4Hendo) where they give out free haircuts and a hot meal, and they have a Kindness Wall just outside the main entrance that is stocked with essentials bags for the local population in need. Recently featured in Our State, AAA and Paste magazines, Sanctuary has garnered the attention of big names like comedian Ricky Gervais, racecar driver Leilani Munter, and filmmaker Kip Anderson.

Kanuga is a 1,400-acre non-profit conference, retreat and camp center in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Hendersonville, NC. For more information, visit www.kanuga.org or call (828) 692-9136.