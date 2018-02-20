Press release from Sanctuary Brewing Company:

Asheville, NC (February 20, 2018): Come Sunday, chili lovers from all over will be digging into bowls of deliciousness at Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 1st Ave East in Hendersonville, NC. The popular brewery is hosting its Third Annual Vegan Chili Cookoff on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m., with music by the brotherly harmonic duo, Brother Bluebird.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to enter the mouthwatering contest for a fee of $15. All entries must be completely free from animal products, but otherwise, anything goes! Each entrant needs to bring one full-sized crockpot of their scrumptious creation. Winners will receive a certificate and cast iron skillet, the perfect tool for the home chef. If you’re more of a foodie and less of a cook, you can taste all the chili you want for a fee of $15 for adults, $10 for kids (free under three).

“Our chili cookoff is one of my favorite events of the year,” says Sanctuary co-founder Lisa McDonald. “You’d be blown away by some of the incredible chefs we have in the area and the amazing chili they make – all animal free! Seriously, it’s not-to-be-missed for and anyone who loves great chili.”

Attendees can watch their chili selections down with a whole host of craft beer options from the signature, flavorful Hop Pig IPA to the refreshing Bobby Beer Jr. Kolsch. Sanctuary has 20 rotating taps featuring freshly brewed creations from light to malty to hoppy, plus a new wine menu and cider and non-alcoholic options.

The proceeds from the cookoff will benefit Sweet Bear Rescue Farm, the new 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Sanctuary owners McDonald and Joe Dinan. The farm is home to 19 animals including best friends Ollie the pot-bellied pig and Charlotte the chicken; Maggie and Shadow, two newly adopted goats; George and Paul, turkeys rescued by Farm Sanctuary and who recently joined the fold, and numerous other furry/feathered inhabitants.

Sanctuary Brewing has raised thousands of dollars for charitable causes since its opening in 2015, offers free Sunday meals for anyone in need, and has a Kindness Wall outside the main entrance that’s always stocked with essentials for the local homeless population. Recently featured in Thrive and Our State magazines, Sanctuary has even garnered the attention of big names like comedian Ricky Gervais, ARCA racecar driver Leilani Munter, and filmmaker Kip Anderson (Cowspiracy, What the Health).