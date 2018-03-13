Press release from Sanctuary Brewing Co.:

Celebrated PBS Chef Laura Theodore, will open her highly anticipated restaurant, The Jazzy Vegetarian Vegan Café in the taproom of Sanctuary Brewing Company in early May. The 100 percent plant-based eatery will be fast-casual style, committed to serving healthy and delicious food, where whole foods are the star of the menu. The kitchen will feature many of the fan favorite recipes from the Jazzy Vegetarian vegan television show, along with new offerings created specifically for the cafe.

Theodore says the pub-style menu will offer items to please vegans, vegetarians and omnivores alike, featuring her vegan twists on American classics like the Ultimate Jazzy Burger, Porter-Bello “Steak” Sliders, Classic “Pepperoni” Pizza, Tex-Mex Salad Bowl, Cashew “Cheese” Plate and Va-Va-Voom Vegan Reuben. The cafe will also feature small bites, and dishes will be fashioned to pair with the brewery’s excellent craft beer. The café will even offer up some of Laura’s famous desserts, like Divine Chocolate Mousse Cake, Pecan-Date Truffles and Mini-Raspberry Cheeze-Cakes, to name a few.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Laura on this incredible endeavor,” says Lisa McDonald, co-Owner of Sanctuary. “We’ve wanted to open a restaurant for quite some time, so when the opportunity to do that with the celebrated Jazzy Vegetarian, we jumped at the chance!”

Chef Laura Theodore, aka the Jazzy Vegetarian, is a recognized expert in the field of vegan cooking. She is one of the foremost leaders in the plant-based food movement and has been creating delicious, vegan recipes for over 20 years. Laura’s award-winning style is at the center of the cafe’s progressive menu. The Jazzy Vegetarian Vegan Café will continue to follow its core mission; offering festive and tasty food that is delicious, nutritious, “eco-nomical,” and always 100% plant-based.

The café will be located within the Sanctuary Brewing Company in downtown Hendersonville, NC. 147 1st Ave East, Hendersonville, North Carolina, 28792.