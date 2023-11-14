Press release from City of Hendersonville:

Gather the whole family to Main Street on Friday, November 24 for the annual tree lighting at the Courthouse Plaza. This year, Santa Claus himself is set to make a dazzling entrance in magnificent style. Witness Santa’s grand arrival as he glides down Main Street in a luxurious stretch limousine to light the Christmas Tree and the lights along Main Street, turning downtown into a winter wonderland!

The air will be filled with excitement and wonder when Santa steps onto the red carpet at the Historic Courthouse Plaza. Then the magic will begin with Santa taking center stage to illuminate the night! Enjoy free horse and carriage rides and don’t miss your chance to meet Santa after the tree lighting.

The festivities will begin at 5pm with the uplifting sounds of the holidays with the Peggy Ratusz & Friends Band and the East Henderson High School Concert Choirs. Santa will make his grand entrance around 5:45pm with the lights coming on at 6pm.

After the tree lighting, enjoy visits with Santa inside the Courthouse and free carriage rides provided by Carolina Horse and Carriage until 8 pm.

Hot cocoa, hot cider and sweet delights will be available for purchase on the event site from Black Bear Coffee and Raspberry Fields.

Special thanks to the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority for their generous support of holiday events downtown, including Olde Fashioned Christmas on Friday, December 1.

For more information about holiday events taking place all season in Downtown Hendersonville, visit downtownhendersonville.org.