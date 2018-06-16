Press release from Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre:

SEEGER, a critically acclaimed multimedia solo show with the music of Pete Seeger, written and performed by Randy Noojin, will be presented at Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre, June 21, 2018- July 1, 2018. Shows are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. This will be SART’s inaugural production in the brand-new James T. Thomas Blackbox Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for $18-$30.

Writer-performer, Randy Noojin, the creator of the multi-award-winning solo show, HARD TRAVELIN’ WITH WOODY, which was developed at SART, returns with a new multi-media solo show about folksinger/activist, Pete Seeger.

Sing-along with America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger at a benefit in Washington, D.C. advocating an end to the U.S.-Cuban trade embargo. “el bloqueo,” where he uses his signature songs: If I Had a Hammer; Turn, Turn, Turn; Where Have All the Flowers Gone; We Shall Overcome; and Guantanamera, to tell the story of his personal struggle with the Blacklist during the McCarthy-era.

“I was blown away, Noojin came on stage and effectively resurrected Pete Seeger, he’s a dynamite folk singer, and he’s written a brilliant script that perfectly captures the spirit and passions of Pete Seeger.” – Hyreviews

“Noojin disappears into Seeger’s persona and whisks us back and forward in time through the American 20th Century. Anybody who is a Seeger fan should make a bee-line for where this song-fest is humming.” – CurtainUp.com

“Should not be missed by anyone who loves Seeger or good music or our right and duty as Americans to stand up for justice.” – TheatreLife.com

The original production of SEEGER was directed by Mary Beth Easley and premiered at The New York International Fringe Festival in 2016.

Randy Noojin is a company member of Southern Appalachian Repertory Company, New Circle Theatre Company, and an alumnus of Circle Repertory, and The University of Iowa’s Playwrights Workshop. His plays include BOAZ, YOU CAN’T TRUST THE MALE, UNBEATABLE HAROLD, THE COMPLAINT, THE MEMORY COLLECTION: THE BALLAD OF BASOM LAMAR LUNSFORD and THE KNIFE TRICK. Randy has acted in hundreds of plays in New York and regionally, he won Best Supporting Actor at Stage One International Film Festival 2016 for his work in the short film, EXPIRE. He continues to tour the world with his multi-media solo shows about Pete Seeger, and Woody Guthrie, HARD TRAVELIN’ WITH WOODY (HardTravelinShow.com).

For more information please call 828.689.1239, or visit sartplays.com