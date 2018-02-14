Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Two Saturday mornings, two new plays, two more chances to make a play date! Asheville Community Theatre (ACT) continues its family-friendly theatre series Saturdays at ACT with performances in February and March. On Saturday, February 24, 2018, ACT will present Bright Star Touring Theatre’s Barnyard Bully. And then on Saturday, March 3, 2018, ACT will present Red Herring Puppet’s Hansel and Gretel. Both shows are at 10:00 am. Tickets for each show are $7.00 and are available for purchase at the door, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or online at www.ashevilletheatre.org.

The Saturdays at ACT series features morning performances that are enjoyed by people of all ages. Milk and cookies are included in the ticket price and are served in the lobby immediately following each performance.

“Barnyard Bully is a great conversation starter for parents and caregivers,” said Chanda Calentine, Program Director at ACT. “I think we’re all interested in children learning ways to respect others and extend friendship, as well as having empowering choices for themselves! And Red Herring’s production of Hansel and Gretel is simply beautiful. It’s a work of art, and will absolutely be enjoyed by all ages.”

In Barnyard Bully, everything has been so wonderful down on Friendly Acres Farm: that is until a bullying turkey starts picking on the other farm animals and making life harder for everyone. Farmer Jim and his faithful dog must stop this bullying bird to save Friendly Acres. Barnyard Bully is brought to life by a team of Bright Star’s professional actors. The show clocks in at a crisp 45 minutes, and has plenty of opportunity for the audience to participate.

Bright Star’s shows are performed across the country and around the world by teams of professional actors. Located in Asheville, the company has been touring their original productions and adaptations for 15 years.

Hansel and Gretel is brought to life with traditional marionettes and classical music. Hansel and Gretel get lost in the forbidden forest while looking for food. They give in to the temptation of an enchanted candy house and find themselves trapped by an evil hexe. They use their wits to escape her supernatural powers and are happily reunited with their family. A popular fairytale of empowerment, determination, and triumph.

Hansel and Gretel will be performed by Lisa Sturz. Sturz has built puppets and props for Disney Imagineering, Henson’s Creature Shop, and Industrial Light and Magic (among others). She was the Puppetmaster for the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s presentation of Wagner’s RING and the Jacob’s School of Music’s The Magic Flute. Film and television credits include Muppets from Space, Elmo in Grouchland, Murphy Brown, The Flintstones, Fire in the Sky, Ninja Turtles III, Batman II, MuppetVision 3D, Captain Eo, RoboCop II, Howard the Duck, and the Academy Awards.

