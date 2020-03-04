Press release from Henderson County Tourism:

If a Blue Ridge Mountain wedding is in your future, the second annual Say “I Do” to Hendersonville Bridal Show kicks off the planning process, Saturday, March 21.

Designed for brides hosting destination weddings, as well as local couples, the show brings together a variety of vendors. Instead of securing one detail at a time, the show allows brides to gather lots of information within a few hours.

New this year, London and Lace Bridal Boutique of Asheville hosts a fashion show. In addition to men’s and women’s fashion retailers, vendors include venues, caterers, photographers, videographers, florists, bakeries, DJs, planners, hairdressers, makeup artists and more.

“Hendersonville has grown tremendously as a wedding destination,” says Karen Baker, assistant director for Henderson County Tourism. “There are a lot more venues, and they are so varied, from rustic barns to intimate B&Bs and elegant wineries.”

The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, which puts on the show, has a group services coordinator on staff who offers free consultation services to brides looking to host weddings in the area.

As weddings evolve from single-day events into weekend celebrations, Hendersonville offers abundant attractions to keep bridal parties and guests entertained, from downtown shopping to outdoor activities and trendy tasting rooms.

“Weddings are becoming an experience,” Baker says. “Couples are looking for activities for individuals and groups, so it’s exciting that we have so many things to choose from in Hendersonville.”

The Say “I Do” to Hendersonville Bridal Show takes place at Blue Ridge Community College conference hall. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $5.

For more information about the show, go to www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/Weddings or call (800) 828-4244.