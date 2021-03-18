Press release from Buncombe County:

Notice: On March 18, 2021, the Buncombe County Internal Auditor’s office received a complaint about an individual pretending to be with their office, calling homeowners, and asking for mortgage paperwork information.

Please be aware, the Buncombe County Internal Audit office will never ask for personal information regarding your home mortgage or other banking details. The caller identified themselves as Edwin and was calling from (828) 201-2886. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the incident.

We want to remind our community there are numerous scammers looking to take advantage of you. To help protect yourself, never share personal information such as your Social Security number, banking details, or health-related documents unless you have verified it’s a secure platform