Press release from South Slope Neighborhood Association:

South Slope Neighbors:

To repair leaking infrastructure, the City of Asheville has issued a Water Interruption for Buxton Avenue scheduled for Monday, February 19. The area affected includes Buxton Avenue from Church Street to Coxe Avenue, as well as Millard Avenue and Collier Avenue. The shutdown is scheduled for Monday, February 19 from 8 AM – 4 PM.

The surrounding area may experience no water or low pressure during this interruption. When the work is completed, customers may experience discolored water or air in the lines and are advised to wait until the water is clear before using it.

Properties in the affected areas are receiving this notification by telephone via the City of Asheville automated system. Citizens may register home or business numbers, cell phone numbers and toll free numbers by signing up for AVL Alerts here.

For more information please contact the Water Services Department at 259-5975 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.