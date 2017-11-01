Press release from Buncombe County Schools:
UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: This message is to let you know that the lockdown in the Roberson District has been lifted by the Sheriff’s Department. All students are being released. Please know your child’s bus may be running late. Everyone is safe and law enforcement issued the lockdowns out of an abundance of caution. We appreciate your patience and understanding!
ORIGINAL POST, 2:52 p.m.: Due to ongoing police activity in South Asheville, all schools in the Roberson District are on a lockdown. This action is at the request of law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution. We will keep you posted as the situation changes. Please know that you will not be able to sign your child out of school until the lockdown is lifted.
The schools included in the lockdown are:
- TC Roberson High
- Valley Springs Middle
- Koontz Intermediate
- Avery’s Creek Elementary
- Estes Elementary
- Glen Arden Elementary
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.