Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: This message is to let you know that the lockdown in the Roberson District has been lifted by the Sheriff’s Department. All students are being released. Please know your child’s bus may be running late. Everyone is safe and law enforcement issued the lockdowns out of an abundance of caution. We appreciate your patience and understanding!

ORIGINAL POST, 2:52 p.m.: Due to ongoing police activity in South Asheville, all schools in the Roberson District are on a lockdown. This action is at the request of law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution. We will keep you posted as the situation changes. Please know that you will not be able to sign your child out of school until the lockdown is lifted.

The schools included in the lockdown are: