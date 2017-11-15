Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series. Sociology of Racism will be presented by Megan R. Underhill, Ph.D., Professor of Sociology at UNC Asheville. This program will take place on Friday, November 17th, at The Collider. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Professor Underhill’s presentation will provide a primer on how sociologists think about and study racism. Dr. Underhill will explore how sociological understandings of racism have shifted in the post-civil rights era—moving away from an emphasis on prejudice beliefs and towards a focus on unequal social structures. The presentation will also examine the specific methodological strategies sociologists adopt to study racism and discuss how these methods have changed in response to a shifting political and social climate. Finally, she will reflect on what sociological research can teach us about the state of race and racism in the United States today.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and beverages provided by Asheville Brewers Alliance, watch the sun set over Asheville, and settle in for an exciting night of science.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, neuroscience of bias, the value of Wester North Carolina’s food systems, Neanderthals, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2017 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, the Science Pub Series, or The Collider contact Cory Van Auken,cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×3.