PRESS RELEASE from Season’s at Highland Lake:

Please join us on July 27th at 6:30pm for our Garden Harvest Wine Dinner. Our team of Chefs will showcase delights from our garden. Tom Leiner with Grapevine Distributors will discuss the wine pairings.

Dinner will begin with a delicious Pork and Grit Cake, featuring Hickory Nut Gap Pork Belly and a Carolina Grit Cake. Preserved Lemon and Smoked Tomato Hollandaise finish off the first course.

The second course is a beautiful Nasturtium Salad. This will be followed by North Carolina Black Grouper. The Grouper will be accompanied with Garden Vegetable Succotash, Yellow Pepper Nage, and will be finished with a Honey-Peppercorn Gastrique and Shaved Garden Fennel.

Cauliflower Bisque will follow the Grouper. Braised Beef Short Rib with Apple-Parmesan Risotto, Blackberry Jus, and Arugula Mousse will complete the main courses.

The grand finale will feature a Sweet Tomato Pound Cake with Southern Peach Preserves, Buttermilk Custard, Balsamic Syrup and Basil.

We hope you will join us for this special dinner.

Reservations are by phone only! Call us at 828.696.9094 to make a reservation or 800.758.8130.

For menu and details follow link: http://hlinn.com/seasons/menu/wine-dinner/