Press release from Haywood Community College:
Haywood Community College’s Foundation has a new scholarship called the Second Chance Scholarship. Established by two local residents who wish to remain anonymous, the scholarship is open to students in any course of study taking a full or part-time load beginning spring semester. The donors decided to start the scholarship in hopes of helping a student who may not have done well in high school. “If someone has decided to turn their life around, we hope this scholarship can affect them in a positive way,” explains one of the donors. “Haywood Community College will give these students the skills they need to be competitive in today’s market. We believe community colleges are the jewel in the crown of education.”
For more information about giving to the HCC Foundation or what scholarship opportunities are available, please contact Pam Hardin at 828-627-4544 or pahardin@haywood.edu.
