Press release from N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall:

Raleigh — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creates a massive evolving humanitarian crisis, people across the world are giving to nonprofits as they look for ways to help. NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall urges North Carolinians to do their homework to assure they’re doing the most good for those in need.

“We are all looking for anything we can do to help,” Secretary Marshall said Wednesday. “North Carolina’s giving public is always generous, and we’re watching startling scenes and a scale of human suffering play out on the news now that is unlike anything we’ve seen in Europe since World War II. While this kind of unfolding tragedy can bring out the best in many, it can also bring out scam artists seeking to take advantage of our desire to help. That not only steals from the individuals making the contribution, it robs the victims who are in urgent and desperate need of assistance.”

Secretary Marshall advises people to be wary of high pressure solicitations through social media and texts. Also look out for groups using names that resemble those of established, respected charities.

Charity Navigator has a list of national charities assisting humanitarian efforts in the region with ratings to indicate the most effective organizations. The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance is also a good resource to check out charitable organizations raising funds for humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

The State of North Carolina and Moldova have had a bilateral partnership agreement in place since 1999, and have worked on military and civilian projects together, including humanitarian efforts. One of the organizations the partnership also works with is the Moldova World Children’s Fund. The group is taking donations to help refugees that are relocating specifically to Moldova from neighboring Ukraine. More than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees are estimated to have entered into Moldova, with tens of thousands remaining.

“Local food and clothing drives may not be the most practical way to get assistance to folks, given all the logistical challenges of getting those donations into the region,” cautioned Secretary Marshall.

The Secretary of State’s Office also worked with the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) to author an online guide to help North Carolinians make informed donations online. The Guide, which highlights information to request when making a charitable donation through an online platform or app, is available on the charities section of the Secretary of State’s website at sosnc.gov/divisions/charities.

The Secretary of State’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division encourages everyone to visit the charities section of www.sosnc.gov to check out organizations that have charitable solicitation licenses in North Carolina and review their financial statements and the percentage of their donations that have gone directly to their charitable programs.

Secretary Marshall is also urging North Carolina’s investing public to keep a keen eye out for investment scam artists who may look to profit from worries about economic volatility related to escalating tensions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s always wise to call our NC Investor Hotline at 800-688-4507 before signing over any of your money to make sure that the person offering you an investment opportunity is registered to sell securities in North Carolina, and – just as importantly – that the investment opportunity itself is registered,” Secretary Marshall advised.