A section of Interstate 26 East will be closed Wednesday and Thursday nights. Motorists will be detoured onto Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic.

I-26 East will be closed from Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) starting no earlier than 8 p.m. each night. Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be conducting multiple operations in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties.

Traffic will be diverted, via the Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) system, to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) and Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) then back to I-26. The interstate will reopen no later than 6 a.m. The ICM system will provide longer green times at traffic signals to accommodate the additional interstate traffic.

On Wednesday night, in Buncombe County, crews will shift the eastbound traffic pattern between Glen Bridge Road and Airport Road. Crews in Henderson County will be paving in preparation for a traffic shift that will occur Thursday night. The eastbound traffic in Henderson County will shift toward the median between Airport Road and the I-26 East rest area.

These plans are weather-dependent and subject to change. Transportation officials advise drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.

Transportation officials remind drivers to slow down, remain alert and obey all posted signs when driving through construction zones.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.