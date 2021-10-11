Press release from NCDOT:

A section of Interstate 26 East will be closed Monday through Wednesday nights this week. Motorists will be detoured onto Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic.

I-26 East will be closed from Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) starting no earlier than 8 p.m. each night. Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be conducting operations in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties.

Traffic will be diverted, via the Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) system, to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) and Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) then back to I-26. The interstate will reopen no later than 6 a.m.

The ICM system will provide longer green times at traffic signals to accommodate the additional interstate traffic. Over these three nights, a contractor will be preparing to shift eastbound traffic near Airport Road and connecting concrete sections near Glen Bridge Road in Buncombe County, and in Henderson County, crews will be hauling and paving.

These plans are weather-dependent and subject to change. Transportation officials advise drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.