Press release from NCDOT:
A section of Interstate 26 East will be closed Monday through Wednesday nights this week. Motorists will be detoured onto Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic.
I-26 East will be closed from Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) starting no earlier than 8 p.m. each night. Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be conducting operations in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties.
Traffic will be diverted, via the Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) system, to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 146) and Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25) then back to I-26. The interstate will reopen no later than 6 a.m.
The ICM system will provide longer green times at traffic signals to accommodate the additional interstate traffic. Over these three nights, a contractor will be preparing to shift eastbound traffic near Airport Road and connecting concrete sections near Glen Bridge Road in Buncombe County, and in Henderson County, crews will be hauling and paving.
These plans are weather-dependent and subject to change. Transportation officials advise drivers to obey all posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones.venenatis vitae, justo.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.