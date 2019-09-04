Press release from Senator Check Edwards:

During a campaign kickoff event last evening, Sen. Chuck Edwards announced he would seek re-election for a third term in State Senate District 48:

“Four years ago I was humbled and honored that the people of this district took a chance on me as small businessman while I was largely unknown outside of the business community. Since that time I have earned a solid position in the NC Senate, serving on 14 committees, two commissions, and chairing two influential committees. I’ve received an outpouring of support and I’m more energized than ever to use my experience in Raleigh to continue to represent the 48th District. I’m eager to run for re-election because I believe we must continue to enact conservative policies that have made North Carolina one of the fastest growing economies in the nation, and this will provide our youth the abundant opportunities we all want them to have.”

As a small business owner in Western North Carolina and a community servant, Chuck understand the challenges small business owners face in today’s economy. Burdensome regulations make it harder for businesses to grow and expand, or create new jobs. Since arriving in the Senate in 2016 Chuck has worked to reduce obstacles to economic growth and supported tax reform that gave North Carolina one of the best business tax climates in the nation.

As a parent and grandparent, Senator Edwards instills the same values of Christianity, hard work, honesty, and integrity that his parents taught him. Those are the values that made him successful as a father, devoted husband, business owner, and community leader.

“As your State Senator I will continue to fight for your values and work hard to make North Carolina the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I hope you will join me in that effort.”