Senator Thom Tillis shares tips for coping with COVID-19

Message from Senator Thom Tillis:

In these unprecedented times, our physical health is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. However, with the many challenges North Carolinians have endured, it’s especially important to focus on our mental health as well. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing have resulted in tremendous economic hardship and stress for many, especially as we deal with being unable to be in physical contact with many of our family and friends.

The CDC has released helpful tips for those trying to cope with the stress of COVID-19, which include:

Connecting with relatives and friends, including teaching others how to utilize video conferencing on their phones or computers. I’ve been using video conferencing a lot with my family over these last few weeks, and my daughter even held her baby gender reveal through a video conference with our family.

Make time to unwind with activities that make you happy, especially if it means taking a break from watching the news and reading about COVID-19.

Spend time outside in your yard. Susan and I enjoy the outdoors and find every reason to get out for some fresh air.

Start an exercise routine and try new recipes (while of course the CDC suggests healthy recipes, don’t feel too guilty for occasionally indulging in a not-so-healthy recipe you’ve been thinking about making).

Try to keep a routine for your kids.

You can visit the CDC website here for additional information.

If you are a veteran, the VA has several mental health tips on their website and someone is always available to talk on the VA crisis line. To talk to a responder with the VA crisis line call (800) 273-8255 and press 1 or visit their website to chat online or text.

For resources closer to home, please visit NCDHHS here for mental health resources specific to North Carolina. For county by county contact information, please visit here.

While it is important to take care of yourself, please check in on your loved ones, your neighbors, and the elderly who may need assistance, even if it’s just someone to talk to. Everyone handles stress differently, which is why remaining in contact with those we care about is so important. We will get through this together.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please call 9-1-1 or visit the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Thank you for reading, and as always please reach out to my office if you have any questions or need help with a federal agency and please stay safe.