Press release from the Land of Sky Regional Council:

The Area Agency on Aging at Land of Sky Regional Council is seeking older adults interested in serving a two-year term as a North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislator (STHL). Delegate and/or Alternate positions are open in the following counties of the region: Henderson County, Madison County, and Transylvania County.

The North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature (STHL) is a group of senior volunteers whose purpose is to bring legislative attention to matters that impact the senior adult population. They provide information to senior citizens on the legislative process and matters under consideration by the North Carolina General Assembly. Every county in North Carolina is represented by one Delegate and one Alternate to the STHL. The STHL meets three times a year in March, June, and October, usually in Durham/Raleigh area, to study issues, hear from key resource persons and state officials, and develop recommendations to present to the North Carolina General Assembly for its consideration.

The qualifications for STHL membership are:

· 60 years of age or older and reside in the county in which they serve.

· Genuine interest and concern for the aging population of North Carolina.

· Commitment and time to complete the responsibilities of this position.

· Willingness to communicate with public officials about needs, issues, and concerns affecting older adults in North Carolina.

· Must have email for communication purposes.

Interested individuals should contact LeeAnne Tucker, Area Agency on Aging Director, by email atleeanne@landofsky.org or by phone at 828.251.6622 to receive an application. Applications will be received until the vacancies are filled.