Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

The Thursday, September 17th COVID-19 Community Testing Site at the Buncombe County Sports Complex is cancelled following the National Weather Service’s forecast for heavy rains and stormy conditions. The public will be notified of these details via Buncombe County Government media channels. Notification of weather-related cancellations of testing sites for any future dates will be sent no later than 9am on the day of the testing.

COVID-19 testing is available through urgent cares, pharmacies, and medical providers. The intent of the Buncombe County community testing sites is to serve those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are close contacts to lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and certain populations who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and do not have access to resources for testing. More information on testing is available at www.buncombecounty.org/testing

Other local COVID-19 Testing Providers:

MAHEC Family Health Center

Please call the MAHEC Family Health Center for a telemedicine visit before you arrive.

MAHEC Family Health Center

Call (828) 257-4730

Sliding Scale may apply.

Mercy Urgent Care

Visit www.mercyurgentcare.orgto schedule a telemedicine appointment or a safe visit at one of our eight WNC locations.

Mission My Care Now

Mission Health’s Virtual Clinic at www.missionhealth.org/virtualcliniccan direct you to COVID-19 testing

Most insurance plans will reimburse the costs

$25 virtual visit fee

Additional lab fee (if tested)

Range Urgent Care