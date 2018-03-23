Press release from Asheville Fire Department:
Johnny Elliott Wilson, 51, passed away Wednesday, March 20. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at Trinity Baptist Church located at 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March, 24 at Trinity Baptist Church. A procession will immediately follow the service from Trinity Baptist Church to the burial at West Memorial Park in Weaverville.
Johnny Wilson had been a member of the fire service since 1983, most recently serving as Assistant Chief at Reems Creek Fire Department. He had worked at the Buncombe County Emergency Services since 1995 starting as a dispatcher and advancing to the 911 Director. Johnny managed North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force 2, which is located in Buncombe County and has been deployed across North Carolina to assist during disasters. Johnny served as Assistant Chief at Weaverville Fire Department From 1989-1999 and held many other positions with Buncombe County Emergency Services.
A live stream of the funeral service will be shown on Trinity Baptist Church’s website at http://tbcasheville.org/
Procession Route is as follows:
Shelburne Rd to NC 191
NC 191 to I-240
I-240 to I-26
I-26 to Weaver Blvd
Weaver Blvd to Main Street
Main Street to Hamburg Mtn Rd
Hamburg Mtn Rd to Memorial Park
