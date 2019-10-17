Press release from Transylvania County:

Get Set Transylvania, a collaboration of over 24 local organizations focused on providing access to resources needed for early childhood development, has announced that Walkaround Cookie Monster is coming to Halloweenfest in downtown Brevard.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, as a part of Halloweenfest activities, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, will join Get Set Transylvania in celebration of the first anniversary of their partnership to support early childhood. To highlight the event, Get Set Transylvania will be joined by Sesame Workshop Senior Vice President of US Social Impact, Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, and Sesame Street’s very own Walkaround Cookie Monster, who will be available in the afternoon for photos with area children.

Sesame Street in Communities (SSIC) is a nationwide initiative that supports parents, caregivers, and community providers in their efforts to give all children a strong and healthy start. In 2018, SSIC selected Transylvania County as the first rural community in the nation to be selected for the program. Over the last year, Get Set Transylvania and Sesame Workshop have worked hand in glove to provide tools to support parents, caregivers and community providers in their efforts to give area children, especially the youngest and most vulnerable, a strong and healthy start.

As part of Halloweenfest, Get Set Transylvania will host a myriad of early childhood organizations along with Sesame Workshop in a dedicated area of downtown Brevard on Broad Street west of Main. Parents and children will be able to visit multiple Get Set Transylvania partners with free activities for children at each booth, and are invited to sign up for more Get Set and early childhood information.

At noon, Get Set Transylvania will host an Anniversary Celebration featuring Dr. Betancourt and local dignitaries on the steps of the Transylvania County Administration Building. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., Walkaround Cookie Monster will welcome guests and be available for photos every other 30 minutes until 4 p.m., also at the Administration Building.

Earlier in the day at 10 a.m., Halloweenfest will host a Costume Contest ending at the festival main stage with prizes provided by Sesame Street. From 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., children are invited to Trick or Treat all over the festival, including the Get Set Transylvania area. Heart of Brevard, the organization behind Halloweenfest, will also feature jugglers, vampires and an array of fun activities including old-time music, pumpkin carving and treats throughout the day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year, 350 local families have signed up for toolkits on early childhood topics and utilized the resources of Get Set Transylvania. The organization and its leadership have been recognized statewide as a shining example of a community that cares about its children.

According to County Commissioner and organizer Page Lemel, “the partnership with Sesame Street in Communities has allowed us to open the doors for our children. They have helped us to build trust and expand our outreach to families and children throughout the county.”

For County Manager Jaime Laughter, having Walkaround Cookie Monster on hand to meet with area children just underscores the partnership’s commitment. “We are so honored to listen and work with Sesame Workshop leadership,” she said. “The resources they provide, along with the efforts of so many wonderful, local early childhood organizations, to develop toolkits have already resulted in raising the health and well-being of our youngest citizens and their families.”

“Halloweenfest will be a wonderful celebration of the shared commitment of Sesame Workshop and Get Set Transylvania,” continued Lemel. “We’re so excited about the future of our children and what we can do – together – to make a difference. We’re setting an example for North Carolina. But more importantly, we’re improving the lives of our little ones, one child at a time.”

Get Set Transylvania, Sesame Workshop and Walkaround Cookie Monster warmly invite parents and children to join them for a day of fun and the celebration of a special partnership for early childhood initiatives. For more information, visit getset-tc.org.