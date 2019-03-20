Statement from Shelley Baldwin:
I was sexually abused by Bill Murdock as recounted to CNN. I am telling my story now because it felt like the right time for me when I was contacted by CNN about these events, and it is the truth. I no longer have minor children in the home who may be adversely affected, which has always been a concern of mine. My motivation is simply to speak the truth.
While I believe my story is important, I tell it with a heavy heart. I wish no ill will toward Eblen Charities and sincerely wish to see them continue to thrive and help families of Western North Carolina.
I am grateful for the opportunity to have my voice heard, but also ask the media to respect my privacy and that of my family at this time. Bill Murdock has taken up too much space in our lives already and this has opened old wounds. Finally, I would also ask that you refer to me as a survivor. I am no longer his victim.
