May 4, 2017 (Asheville, NC) – Today Sheneika Smith announces her campaign for a seat on Asheville City Council. She is a registered Democrat seeking one of three seats in this year’s non-partisan race.

Sheneika, a fourth generation Asheville native, is the middle daughter of the late Rev. Theodore L. Smith and the late Missionary Beverly Wells Smith. Smith was educated in the Asheville City School system and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from Winston-Salem State University.

After 12 years living in Winston-Salem, NC, Sheneika relocated to Charlotte, NC where she worked in a mental health treatment facility with at risk adolescents. In 2011, Smith returned to Asheville where she has been working to support the preservation of the African American interests and quality of life in the city.

Smith is the mother of two daughters, and is best known for spearheading Date My City, a social organization that seeks to enhance the cultural identity of black communities in Western North Carolina. Date My City fosters social cohesion, increases civic participation and ignites pride through unity and self-determination. She is also the Tzedek Social Justice Fellow at Green Opportunities and a new board member of Center for Participatory Change – CPC.

As a community leader, Sheneika sees how different forms of oppression intersect in people’s lives. “Intersectionality” is a theory of how oppression works as well as a tool to fight injustice. In the context of policy making, intersectionality is a guide to eradicate ethical bias, racial separatism, and a top-down economy. It is her belief that using intersectionality as a lens can allow the city to conceptualize innovative strategies that can interact across multiple issues.

By running for City Council, Sheneika is seizing an opportunity to bring necessary racial and social justice leadership to the political forefront to champion equitable, inclusionary city advancements. Her background qualifies her to bridge the capacity of City Council to catalyze change in a way that offsets the pattern of systemic poverty and disinvestments.

Asheville’s ratings around concentrated poverty, gentrification, and poor housing are an embarrassment that overshadows its eccentricity, hospitality, and mountain beauty. Sheneika offers transformative leadership that can help the city start to rectify issues such as affordable housing, the wage gap, and other challenges to family sustainability.

This elected council will be the policy makers to alter Asheville’s history. There is a choice to go down in the book of shame by continuing to favor visitors, developers, and hoteliers or to reclaim our dignity by uplifting the mobility of our neighbors, working parents, hospitality industry workers, school-aged children, and our beloved elders.

Sheneika Smith can lead a city-wide movement towards social justice, equity, and economic mobility. She can be contacted at sheneikaforasheville@gmail.com or sheneikaforasheville.com.

Sheneika Smith Por Asheville City Council

Hoy Sheneika Smith anuncia su campaña para un puesto en el Ayuntamiento de Asheville. Es una demócrata registrada que busca uno de los tres puestos para la carrera no partidista de este año.

Sheneika, una nativa de Asheville de cuarta generación, es la hija intermedia del Reverendo anterior Theodore L. Smith y la Misionera anterior Beverly Wells Smith. Smith estudió en el sistema escolar de la Ciudad Asheville y recibió un Bachillerato de Artes en Comunicación de Masas de la Universidad Estatal de Winston-Salem.

Después de vivir 12 años en Winston-Salem, NC, Sheneika se mudó a Charlotte, NC donde trabajó para un centro de tratamiento de la salud mental con los adolescentes en riesgo. En 2011, Smith volvió a Asheville donde continúa trabajando para apoyar la preservación de los intereses afroamericanos y la calidad de vida en la ciudad.

Smith es madre de dos hijas y es más conocida por encabezar Date My City, una organización social que intenta mejorar la identidad cultural de las comunidades negras en el occidental de Carolina del Norte. Date My City fomenta la cohesión social, acrecienta la participación cívica y enciende orgullo a través de la unidad y la autodeterminación. Smith también es la compañera de Tzedek Social Justice en Green Opportunities y es nuevo miembro del consejo del Center for Participatory Change (CPC).

Como líder de la comunidad, Sheneika ve cómo las formas diferentes de la opresión intersectan en las vidas de las personas. “La interseccionalidad” es una teoría que explica cómo funciona la opresión así como una herramienta para luchar contra la injusticia. En el contexto de la política, la interseccionalidad es un guía para erradicar la parcialidad ética, el separatismo racial y una economía de arriba abajo (top-down). Ella cree que usar la interseccionalidad como un lente puede permitir que la ciudad conceptualice las estrategias innovadoras que puedan interactuar a través de asuntos múltiples.

Por presentarse al Ayuntamiento, Sheneika aprovecha una oportunidad de traer su gran liderazgo en justicia social y racial a la vanguardia política para aprovechar progresos necesarios del Ayuntamiento de Asheville equitativos e incluyentes. Su historia la califica para unir la capacidad de aconsejar para catalizar cambios de una manera que compensa el patrón de pobreza sistémica y desinversiones.

Las índices altos de Asheville de la pobreza concentrada, gentrificación y vivienda deficiente son una verguenza que ensombrece su excentricidad, hospitalidad y la belleza de las montañas. Sheneika ofrece un liderazgo transformativo que puede ayudar a la ciudad comenzar a rectificar los problemas como vivienda asequible, la brecha salarial y otros que desafían la sostenibilidad de familia.

Este Ayuntamiento elegido serán de los formuladores de políticas que cambiarán la historia de Asheville. Hay una elección: ser escrita en el libro de vergüenza por seguir favoreciendo a los visitantes, desarrolladores y hoteleros o reclamar nuestra dignidad por elevar la movilidad de nuestros vecinos, padres trabajadores, trabajadores en la hostelería, niños en edad escolar y nuestros mayores queridos.