Statement from Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan:

I want to clarify my position on the proposals made by three commissioners yesterday. I am not against all of what was proposed which was originally reported. I am strongly against the oversight proposals outlined in yesterday’s release. These recommendations impact all law enforcement agencies in Buncombe County. Part of the recommendation involves the County appointing a team of individuals that would investigate any use of force complaint that would arise from any action of any law enforcement agency in Buncombe County. They would also fund an attorney’s position to help these people file their complaint and possibly sue the county or municipality from which the complaint arises. They also propose the auditing of all law enforcement agencies in Buncombe County to include the Sheriff’s Office to review their policies and if they comply with President Obama’s 21st century policing policies. I think anyone who is elected to a board that oversees a municipal police department in Buncombe County should have issues with this. Citizens in these municipalities elect their boards to oversee their police departments and this is not the responsibility of the Buncombe County Commissioners. Several of the things the three commissioners propose we are already doing at the Buncombe County Sheriffs Office, or I would have helped them implement to include a Human Relations Council. I do not support any of the overreaching oversight proposals that have been made because it usurps the authority of existing boards and elected officials to do the jobs that their citizens elected them to do, to include their Sheriff.